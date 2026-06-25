OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) CEO Acquires $20,890.50 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: OneMedNet insider Jeffrey Yu bought 158,730 shares at $0.63 each for about $100,000, increasing his direct ownership to 8.78 million shares. This follows additional purchases earlier in June and April.

OneMedNet insider Jeffrey Yu bought 158,730 shares at $0.63 each for about $100,000, increasing his direct ownership to 8.78 million shares. This follows additional purchases earlier in June and April. Stock performance and valuation: ONMD shares were up 5.2% and opened at $0.63, near the company’s 12-month low of $0.44 and well below its 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a small market cap of about $34.35 million and remains unprofitable.

ONMD shares were up 5.2% and opened at $0.63, near the company’s 12-month low of $0.44 and well below its 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a small market cap of about $34.35 million and remains unprofitable. Sentiment remains weak: Recent analyst commentary is bearish, with ratings including sell and a consensus of Sell. The company recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share on just $0.10 million in revenue.

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Green bought 36,650 shares of OneMedNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $20,890.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,896,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,933.75. This trade represents a 1.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Aaron Green bought 18,702 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,099.08.

On Friday, June 12th, Aaron Green purchased 36,920 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,675.20.

OneMedNet Trading Up 5.2%

ONMD opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. OneMedNet Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.12.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMedNet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMedNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OneMedNet during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OneMedNet during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. State Street Corp increased its position in OneMedNet by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,700 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMedNet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,644,861 shares of the company's stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ONMD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OneMedNet from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on ONMD

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

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