Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) SVP Sells 1,587 Shares of Stock

Key Points Oruka Therapeutics SVP Arjun Agarwal sold 1,587 shares on June 22 at an average price of $80.95, totaling about $128,468. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

sold 1,587 shares on June 22 at an average price of $80.95, totaling about $128,468. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged . After the sale, Agarwal still held 15,312 shares valued at about $1.24 million, and the trade reduced his position by 9.39%. The article also notes he made several additional stock sales in June and May.

ORKA shares rose 18% and opened at $85.38, near their 52-week high of $91.00. Analysts remain mostly positive, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and average target price of $131.30.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Agarwal sold 1,587 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $128,467.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,239,506.40. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arjun Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Arjun Agarwal sold 395 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $27,527.55.

On Friday, June 12th, Arjun Agarwal sold 9,459 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $659,481.48.

On Monday, May 18th, Arjun Agarwal sold 10,290 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $607,830.30.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 18.0%

ORKA opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.01 and a beta of -0.25. The firm's 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORKA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $165.00 target price on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on Oruka Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price objective on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Read Our Latest Report on ORKA

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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