Insider Selling: Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) CFO Sells $330,853.60 in Stock

Key Points Oramed Pharmaceuticals CFO Avraham Gabay sold 73,360 shares on July 1 at an average price of $4.51, totaling about $330,854. After the sale, he still held 671,785 shares, a 9.85% reduction in his position.

on July 1 at an average price of $4.51, totaling about $330,854. After the sale, he still held 671,785 shares, a 9.85% reduction in his position. The stock was down 0.2% and recently traded at $4.60, with a market cap of $188.28 million. It has ranged between a 52-week low of $1.98 and high of $5.19.

and recently traded at $4.60, with a market cap of $188.28 million. It has ranged between a 52-week low of $1.98 and high of $5.19. Analyst sentiment remains neutral, with Weiss Ratings recently nudging the stock from “hold (c)” to “hold (c+),” and MarketBeat showing an overall average rating of “Hold.”

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP - Get Free Report) CFO Avraham Gabay sold 73,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $330,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 671,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,029,750.35. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $4.60 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $188.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,667 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,272 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company's stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of proprietary oral drug delivery systems, with an initial emphasis on diabetes management. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company leverages its patented protein encapsulation technology, the “Oral Delivery Platform,” to transform injectable therapies into patient-friendly oral formulations. Oramed's platform is designed to protect sensitive proteins and peptides from degradation in the gastrointestinal tract, enabling successful absorption and systemic delivery.

The company's lead candidate, ORMD-0801, is an oral insulin capsule for patients with type 2 diabetes, currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical trials.

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