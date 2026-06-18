Andrew Heyer Sells 20,000 Shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: OneSpaWorld director Andrew Heyer sold 20,000 shares at an average price of $26.04, reducing his holdings by 3.92% to 489,817 shares.

OneSpaWorld director Andrew Heyer sold 20,000 shares at an average price of $26.04, reducing his holdings by 3.92% to 489,817 shares. Strong quarterly results: The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose 12.8% year over year to $247.63 million.

The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose 12.8% year over year to $247.63 million. Wall Street remains upbeat: Analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating on OSW with an average price target of $28.20, and several firms recently raised their targets.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,754,834.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.92.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $247.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OneSpaWorld

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,987,390 shares of the company's stock worth $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,857 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $45,358,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,088,830 shares of the company's stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 966,889 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $17,663,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $18,944,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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