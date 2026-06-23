Ted Tewksbury III Sells 1,695 Shares of Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST) Stock

Key Points Director Ted Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of Ouster on June 22 at an average price of $47.00, totaling about $79,665. After the sale, he still held 124,999 shares.

of Ouster on June 22 at an average price of $47.00, totaling about $79,665. After the sale, he still held 124,999 shares. Ouster’s stock rose 2.4% and opened at $47.68, near its 52-week high of $51.50. The company now has a market cap of about $2.99 billion.

and opened at $47.68, near its 52-week high of $51.50. The company now has a market cap of about $2.99 billion. Analysts remain mixed on Ouster despite several bullish price-target increases, including a $75 target from Roth Mkm. The stock currently has an average Wall Street rating of “Hold” with an average target price of $48.17.

Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) Director Ted Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 124,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,953. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ouster Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 3.24. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Ouster had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ouster by 2,532.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in Ouster by 38.1% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ouster by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ouster from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ouster from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OUST

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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