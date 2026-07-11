Robert Jr. Baltera Acquires 20,000 Shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) Director Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 436,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $869,438.96. This trade represents a 4.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Jr. Baltera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 25,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Robert Jr. Baltera bought 30,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Robert Jr. Baltera bought 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Robert Jr. Baltera bought 10,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

Palisade Bio Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PALI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.96. 3,452,719 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,371. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $340.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PALI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Palisade Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PALI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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