Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells 377 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director John Key sold 7,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks on June 12 at an average price of $279.24, generating about $2.09 million. After the sale, he still held 12,500 shares, a 37.5% reduction in his ownership.

of Palo Alto Networks on June 12 at an average price of $279.24, generating about $2.09 million. After the sale, he still held 12,500 shares, a 37.5% reduction in his ownership. Palo Alto Networks reported strong quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.85 versus expectations of $0.79 and revenue of $3.0 billion versus estimates of $2.94 billion. Revenue rose 31.1% year over year, and the company raised guidance for FY 2026 and Q4 2026.

, posting EPS of $0.85 versus expectations of $0.79 and revenue of $3.0 billion versus estimates of $2.94 billion. Revenue rose 31.1% year over year, and the company raised guidance for FY 2026 and Q4 2026. Wall Street remains broadly bullish on PANW, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.59. Several firms recently lifted their targets, including Barclays and Scotiabank, while hedge funds continue to hold a large stake in the company.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) Director Aparna Bawa sold 377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $99,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,675. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 536 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $150,080.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $149,850.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $279.62 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company's fifty day moving average is $216.44 and its 200-day moving average is $189.22. The company has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 229.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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