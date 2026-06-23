Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Aparna Bawa Sells 345 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Aparna Bawa sold 345 shares of Palo Alto Networks on June 22 at an average price of $290.17, totaling about $100,109. After the sale, she still held 7,359 shares, a 4.48% decrease in her stake.

of Palo Alto Networks on June 22 at an average price of $290.17, totaling about $100,109. After the sale, she still held 7,359 shares, a 4.48% decrease in her stake. Bawa has sold shares repeatedly in recent days , including sales on June 10, 11, and 12, indicating a pattern of insider selling rather than a one-off transaction.

, including sales on June 10, 11, and 12, indicating a pattern of insider selling rather than a one-off transaction. Palo Alto Networks recently reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates and raising guidance, while analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a target price above the recent trading level.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) Director Aparna Bawa sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $100,108.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,361.03. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 536 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $150,080.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $149,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Aparna Bawa sold 377 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $99,905.00.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $286.40 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.75, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 76,315 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 942,520 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $151,105,000 after purchasing an additional 84,915 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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