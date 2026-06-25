Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Palo Alto Networks EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares on June 23 at an average price of $289.56, generating about $1.45 million. After the sale, he still held 145,250 shares, a 3.33% decrease in ownership.

on June 23 at an average price of $289.56, generating about $1.45 million. After the sale, he still held 145,250 shares, a 3.33% decrease in ownership. The company’s latest quarter beat expectations , reporting earnings of $0.85 per share versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $3 billion versus $2.94 billion expected. Revenue rose 31.1% year over year.

, reporting earnings of $0.85 per share versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $3 billion versus $2.94 billion expected. Revenue rose 31.1% year over year. Analysts remain broadly bullish on PANW, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating at “Moderate Buy.” MarketBeat lists the average target price at $306.59, above the stock’s Thursday opening price of $285.26.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dipak Golechha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $285.26 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $235.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $253.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].