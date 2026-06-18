Insider Selling: Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) CEO Sells 2,291 Shares of Stock

Key Points Pharvaris CEO Berndt Modig sold 2,291 shares on June 15 at an average price of $31.07, for proceeds of about $71,181. After the sale, he still held 135,209 shares worth roughly $4.2 million.

on June 15 at an average price of $31.07, for proceeds of about $71,181. After the sale, he still held 135,209 shares worth roughly $4.2 million. This was part of a recent pattern of insider selling , including additional sales in May, April, and a larger April 9 transaction of 23,333 shares.

, including additional sales in May, April, and a larger April 9 transaction of 23,333 shares. The stock has been trading near its 52-week high, opening at $33.41 and rising 6.2% on the day, while analysts currently rate PHVS as a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $49.18.

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) CEO Berndt Modig sold 2,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $71,181.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,943.63. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Berndt Modig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Berndt Modig sold 2,292 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $66,972.24.

On Thursday, April 16th, Berndt Modig sold 2,292 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $65,551.20.

On Thursday, April 9th, Berndt Modig sold 23,333 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $647,257.42.

Pharvaris Stock Up 6.2%

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. Pharvaris N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of -2.35.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris N.V. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHVS. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pharvaris from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pharvaris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,282,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 72.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,835,494 shares of the company's stock worth $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 772,583 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth approximately $15,613,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 26.5% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,418,476 shares of the company's stock worth $60,341,000 after purchasing an additional 507,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 6.6% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,380,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].