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Bernhard Kohn III Sells 106,152 Shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

July 10, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • CEO Bernhard Kohn III sold 106,152 PLBY Group shares on July 9 at an average price of $1.14, totaling about $121,013. The sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, and his ownership fell by 1.9%.
  • PLBY Group shares remain near their lows, opening at $1.16 with a 12-month range of $1.12 to $2.75. The stock also trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reflecting weak recent performance.
  • Sentiment on the stock is cautious, as the company recently missed quarterly EPS estimates and analysts maintain a consensus “Sell” rating. Institutional ownership remains significant at 32.46%, with several hedge funds adding to their stakes.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard Kohn III sold 106,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $121,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,488,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,256,785.12. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $134.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.


PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 183.6% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 16,589,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740,578 shares during the period. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Crcm LP boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,689,452 shares of the company's stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 2,238,296 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company's stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLBY has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLBY Group

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

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