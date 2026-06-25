Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $395,360.00 in Stock

Key Points Palomar CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares on June 22 for about $395,360 at an average price of $112.96. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and he still holds 329,388 shares worth roughly $37.2 million.

on June 22 for about at an average price of $112.96. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and he still holds 329,388 shares worth roughly $37.2 million. Palomar’s latest earnings topped expectations , reporting $2.31 EPS versus the $2.17 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $278.94 million, up 59.7% year over year, with strong profitability metrics including a 22.62% return on equity.

, reporting $2.31 EPS versus the $2.17 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $278.94 million, up 59.7% year over year, with strong profitability metrics including a 22.62% return on equity. Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally constructive: recent updates lifted some earnings estimates, though Zacks kept a Hold rating and other firms have trimmed price targets. MarketBeat data shows an average rating of Moderate Buy with a mean target price of $147.75.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 329,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,207,668.48. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $400,365.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $457,695.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 3,197 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $413,883.62.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $118.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average of $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $161.35.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $278.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.79 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company's revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Palomar

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Palomar to $9.87 per share from $8.99, suggesting stronger near-term profit potential. Palomar Holdings analyst update

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Palomar to $9.87 per share from $8.99, suggesting stronger near-term profit potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also increased estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027, which may reinforce expectations that Palomar can sustain earnings growth over time. Palomar Holdings analyst update

Zacks also increased estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027, which may reinforce expectations that Palomar can sustain earnings growth over time. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks article highlighted Palomar as one of the property & casualty insurers positioned to weather the 2026 hurricane season, citing resilient pricing and digitalization trends. Article about P&C insurers poised to weather hurricane season

A Zacks article highlighted Palomar as one of the property & casualty insurers positioned to weather the 2026 hurricane season, citing resilient pricing and digitalization trends. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, signaling that analysts see limited short-term upside despite the improved earnings outlook. Palomar Holdings analyst rating

Zacks Research maintained a rating, signaling that analysts see limited short-term upside despite the improved earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palomar CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a routine insider transaction that may not reflect a change in business fundamentals. SEC insider filing

Palomar CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a routine insider transaction that may not reflect a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed some future estimates, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2028, which could temper enthusiasm around the pace of Palomar’s growth. Palomar Holdings analyst update

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 652.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company's stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Palomar by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,841 shares of the company's stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,000. Danske Bank A S boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 138,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 56,898 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palomar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Palomar from $186.00 to $159.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palomar

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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