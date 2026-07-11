Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Brett Alan Cope Sells 4,440 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 4,440 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.55, for a total transaction of $1,072,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 517,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,937,631.15. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brett Alan Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Brett Alan Cope sold 4,440 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,440.00.

Powell Industries Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ POWL traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.19. 606,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.13. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $328.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.72.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $296.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.12 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 16.51%.Powell Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Powell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Powell Industries from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Powell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Texas Capital raised Powell Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Powell Industries from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Powell Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Powell Industries by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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