PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sherry Bahrambeygui Sells 1,000 Shares

Key Points PriceSmart Director Sherry Bahrambeygui sold 1,000 shares at an average price of $192.66, generating $192,660. After the transaction, she retained 36,649 shares.

at an average price of $192.66, generating $192,660. After the transaction, she retained 36,649 shares. PriceSmart shares opened at $192.39, near their 12-month high of $199.84, with a market capitalization of approximately $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.93.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion, up 12.5% year over year, though earnings per share of $1.28 fell short of analysts’ $1.32 estimate. Analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating, while institutional investors own 80.46% of the stock.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) Director Sherry Bahrambeygui sold 1,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $192,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,060,796.34. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $192.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.01. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.46 and a twelve month high of $199.84.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.04). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded PriceSmart from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSMT

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $4,165,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $4,393,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 5,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,984 shares of the company's stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart's value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company's product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

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