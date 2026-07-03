Francesca Paola Leandr Gamboni Purchases 1,709 Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock

Key Points Polestar director Francesca Paola Leandr Gamboni bought 1,709 shares on June 30 at an average price of $17.56, spending about $30,010. After the purchase, she owned 4,792 shares, a 55.43% increase in her stake.

on June 30 at an average price of $17.56, spending about $30,010. After the purchase, she owned 4,792 shares, a 55.43% increase in her stake. PSNY shares rose 0.5% and opened at $20.44, with the stock carrying a market cap of $1.91 billion and trading well below its 52-week high of $42.60.

and opened at $20.44, with the stock carrying a market cap of $1.91 billion and trading well below its 52-week high of $42.60. Analysts remain cautious on Polestar: the consensus rating is “Sell,” and sell-side forecasts expect the company to post a loss of $8.08 per share this year after reporting a quarterly EPS of -$12.47.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) Director Francesca Paola Leandr Gamboni bought 1,709 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,010.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,147.52. This represents a 55.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported ($12.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $817.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 79.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 28,277.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 43.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

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