Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Peloton CFO Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares on June 9 at an average price of $5.66, totaling $28,300. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 9 at an average price of $5.66, totaling $28,300. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged . After the sale, Baig still held 234,046 shares , and the trade represented a 2.09% decrease in his ownership stake. The article also notes he has sold additional Peloton shares in several recent transactions.

, and the trade represented a in his ownership stake. The article also notes he has sold additional Peloton shares in several recent transactions. Peloton shares were up 1.1% and opened at $5.65, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, slightly below estimates, while analysts currently have an average Hold rating and a $8.25 price target.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) CFO Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 234,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,700.36. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Saqib Baig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $27,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Saqib Baig sold 5,973 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $30,999.87.

On Monday, May 18th, Saqib Baig sold 29,075 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $153,225.25.

On Monday, April 27th, Saqib Baig sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $82,500.00.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.65 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.54.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 0.94%.During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,776,627 shares of the company's stock worth $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331,510 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,746,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 4,116,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,796,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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