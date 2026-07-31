Insider Selling: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Insider Sells $42,529.20 in Stock

Key Points PayPal insider Frank Keller sold 732 shares for $42,529.20 at an average price of $58.10 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. He retained 41,567 shares, meaning the transaction reduced his position by 1.73%.

for $42,529.20 at an average price of $58.10 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. He retained 41,567 shares, meaning the transaction reduced his position by 1.73%. PayPal reported quarterly EPS of $1.38, exceeding the $1.28 analyst consensus, while revenue of $8.68 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 4.8% year over year, and the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Despite improving results and some analysts raising price targets, Wall Street’s overall rating remains “Hold,” with an average target of $55.50. Investors continue to weigh PayPal’s valuation and turnaround prospects against margin pressure and growth concerns.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) insider Frank Keller sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $42,529.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,415,042.70. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Frank Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.47 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 24.39%. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $949,758,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,614,720 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356,256 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in PayPal by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,804,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $624,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,967,170 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $224,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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