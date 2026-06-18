QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells $268,874.83 in Stock

Key Points QuinStreet CFO Gregory Wong sold 22,057 shares on June 15 at an average price of $12.19, generating about $268,874.83 . The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 15 at an average price of $12.19, generating about . The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. After the transaction, Wong still held 400,682 shares valued at roughly $4.88 million , representing a 5.22% decrease in his position.

valued at roughly , representing a in his position. The company recently posted strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.31 beating estimates and revenue rising 28.3% year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with an average target price of $20.50.

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 22,057 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $268,874.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 400,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,313.58. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $733.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.53%.The firm had revenue of $346.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on QNST. Weiss Ratings upgraded QuinStreet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised shares of QuinStreet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuinStreet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuinStreet

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

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