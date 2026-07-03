QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong Sells 10,338 Shares

Key Points QuinStreet CFO Gregory Wong sold 10,338 shares on July 1 at an average price of $15.00, totaling about $155,070. The trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and he still owns 390,344 shares.

on July 1 at an average price of $15.00, totaling about $155,070. The trade was made under a pre-arranged , and he still owns 390,344 shares. The CFO also sold 22,057 shares earlier on June 15 for about $268,875, making this the latest in a series of insider sales.

earlier on June 15 for about $268,875, making this the latest in a series of insider sales. QuinStreet recently reported better-than-expected earnings, with quarterly EPS of $0.31 versus $0.17 expected and revenue up 28.3% year over year. Analysts currently have an average rating of Hold with a $20.50 price target.

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 10,338 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $155,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 390,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,160. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gregory Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Gregory Wong sold 22,057 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $268,874.83.

QuinStreet Price Performance

QuinStreet stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $908.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.67.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.53%.The firm had revenue of $346.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. QuinStreet's revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,983 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 213.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 486,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,286 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,366 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on QNST shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of QuinStreet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered QuinStreet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded QuinStreet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised QuinStreet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QNST

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].