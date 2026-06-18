uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $278,500.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 10,000 shares of uniQure stock on June 15 for about $278,500 , reducing his ownership by 18.78%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

of uniQure stock on June 15 for about , reducing his ownership by 18.78%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. uniQure shares were trading at $48.16 at the time of the article, well above the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company’s market cap was about $3.04 billion .

at the time of the article, well above the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company’s market cap was about . Analysts remain broadly positive on the biotech name, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a $47.17 average price target. Recent coverage was boosted by improved FDA-related outlook for its Huntington’s disease gene therapy program, AMT-130.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,623.90. The trade was a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Madhavan Balachandran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Madhavan Balachandran sold 1,993 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $53,930.58.

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. uniQure N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in uniQure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in uniQure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in uniQure by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure

Key Headlines Impacting uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA feedback now appears to support a near-term BLA submission for AMT-130, improving the odds of accelerated approval for Huntington’s disease. Reuters

FDA feedback now appears to support a near-term BLA submission for AMT-130, improving the odds of accelerated approval for Huntington’s disease. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded uniQure to Overweight, citing the improved regulatory outlook and raising its price target to $61. Seeking Alpha

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded uniQure to Overweight, citing the improved regulatory outlook and raising its price target to $61. Neutral Sentiment: The company disclosed insider sales by directors and executives, including recent transactions by Madhavan Balachandran and Jeannette Potts, which may draw attention but were executed under a pre-arranged trading plan in at least one case.

The company disclosed insider sales by directors and executives, including recent transactions by Madhavan Balachandran and Jeannette Potts, which may draw attention but were executed under a pre-arranged trading plan in at least one case. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinions remain mixed overall, with recent price targets ranging widely, showing that expectations for the stock are still highly dependent on FDA and clinical execution.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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