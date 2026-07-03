Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $982,995.48 in Stock

Key Points uniQure director Jack Kaye sold 21,167 shares on June 30 at an average price of $46.44, totaling about $983,000 . The sale reduced his direct ownership by 44.88% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 30 at an average price of $46.44, totaling about . The sale reduced his direct ownership by 44.88% and was made under a pre-arranged plan. The filing notes that Kaye also sold additional uniQure shares earlier in June, and another insider, Walid Abi-Saab , has recently sold shares as well. Even though these trades were planned, they may still pressure investor sentiment.

, has recently sold shares as well. Even though these trades were planned, they may still pressure investor sentiment. Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock: recent reports from firms like Mizuho, Leerink Partners, and Wells Fargo include higher price targets and buy/overweight-type ratings. MarketBeat says uniQure currently has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $64.17.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) Director Jack Kaye sold 21,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $982,995.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,254.24. This trade represents a 44.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jack Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jack Kaye sold 5,295 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $225,408.15.

On Thursday, June 11th, Jack Kaye sold 1,993 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jack Kaye sold 2,645 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $79,376.45.

uniQure Price Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. uniQure N.V. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. On average, analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and $80 price target while raising multiple earnings estimates for uniQure, including near- and longer-term forecasts. The improved outlook suggests analysts see stronger future profitability than before. uniQure analyst update

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and while raising multiple earnings estimates for uniQure, including near- and longer-term forecasts. The improved outlook suggests analysts see stronger future profitability than before. Positive Sentiment: Recent technical coverage highlighted that QURE is trading above a golden cross , which traders often view as a bullish momentum signal and a possible support level. Zacks golden cross article

Recent technical coverage highlighted that , which traders often view as a bullish momentum signal and a possible support level. Neutral Sentiment: Media attention also included a comparison piece on uniQure versus Viridian Therapeutics and a short-squeeze watchlist mention, which may be adding trading interest but does not directly change fundamentals. AAII comparison article

Media attention also included a comparison piece on uniQure versus Viridian Therapeutics and a short-squeeze watchlist mention, which may be adding trading interest but does not directly change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Director Jack Kaye and insider Walid Abi-Saab both sold shares in recent SEC filings. Although the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Jack Kaye SEC filing Walid Abi-Saab SEC filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on uniQure from $35.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on uniQure from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.17.

Get Our Latest Report on uniQure

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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