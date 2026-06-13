Christy Ames Sells 340 Shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA - Get Free Report) EVP Christy Ames sold 340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $29,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $540,145.50. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Republic Bancorp's payout ratio is 30.56%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 164.4% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the bank's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,035 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 46.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the bank's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,246 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 44.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,579 shares of the bank's stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBCAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBCAA

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Republic Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and middle‐market clients. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, treasury and cash-management services, mortgage financing, SBA lending and wealth management solutions. Republic Bancorp also supports specialized financing needs through equipment leasing and small business advisory services.

Republic Bancorp's branch network spans key markets in the U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].