Guy Avidan Buys 2,000 Shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock

Key Points Radware CFO Guy Avidan purchased 2,000 shares at an average price of $25.21, investing $50,420 and increasing his direct holdings by 2.13% to 95,800 shares.

at an average price of $25.21, investing $50,420 and increasing his direct holdings by 2.13% to 95,800 shares. Radware reported quarterly revenue of $82.28 million and earnings of $0.30 per share. Its stock was trading at $27.46, up 4.8%, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.16 billion.

Analysts maintain a cautious outlook, with one Hold and one Sell rating producing a consensus “Reduce” recommendation and a $25 price target. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company.

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) CFO Guy Avidan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 95,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,415,118. The trade was a 2.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Radware Trading Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.85. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Radware had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.The business had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDWR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 3,178.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 48.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in Radware by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company's stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company's platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].