Robert Ben Sells 7,500 Shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Key Points CFO Robert Ben sold 7,500 Richardson Electronics shares at an average price of $20, generating $150,000 and reducing his ownership by 11.02% to 60,534 shares.

at an average price of $20, generating $150,000 and reducing his ownership by 11.02% to 60,534 shares. Richardson Electronics reported quarterly EPS of $0.21 and revenue of $66.2 million, beating analyst estimates of $0.07 EPS and $55.37 million in revenue.

Analyst sentiment improved: Northland Securities upgraded the stock to “outperform” and raised its price target from $14 to $24, while the broader analyst consensus is “Buy.”

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL - Get Free Report) CFO Robert Ben sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,680. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 8.6%

RELL stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $263.97 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Equities analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Richardson Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 298.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,421 shares of the technology company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Richardson Electronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Richardson Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities upgraded its rating on Richardson Electronics and maintained a $24 price target , implying additional upside from recent trading levels. The firm also raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.62 from $0.39 and increased its Q4 2027 estimate to $0.27 from $0.07. Richardson Electronics Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. The firm also raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.62 from $0.39 and increased its Q4 2027 estimate to $0.27 from $0.07. Positive Sentiment: Northland’s longer-term projections also point to improving profitability, with estimates of $0.87 EPS for FY2028 and quarterly EPS forecasts ranging from $0.16 to $0.30. The revisions reinforce expectations for earnings growth following Richardson Electronics’ latest quarterly results, which exceeded both revenue and EPS estimates.

Northland’s longer-term projections also point to improving profitability, with estimates of $0.87 EPS for FY2028 and quarterly EPS forecasts ranging from $0.16 to $0.30. The revisions reinforce expectations for earnings growth following Richardson Electronics’ latest quarterly results, which exceeded both revenue and EPS estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Director Paul J. Plante sold 17,000 shares for approximately $319,770 at an average price of $18.81, reducing his ownership by 54.51%. Insider selling can reflect personal financial planning rather than a change in the company’s outlook. SEC insider ownership filing

Director Paul J. Plante sold 17,000 shares for approximately $319,770 at an average price of $18.81, reducing his ownership by 54.51%. Insider selling can reflect personal financial planning rather than a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: CFO Robert J. Ben sold 7,500 shares for $150,000 at an average price of $20.00, reducing his direct holdings by 11.02%. SEC CFO ownership filing

CFO Robert J. Ben sold 7,500 shares for $150,000 at an average price of $20.00, reducing his direct holdings by 11.02%. Negative Sentiment: EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 37,500 shares for approximately $712,875 at an average price of $19.01, leaving him with only 2,000 shares and cutting his ownership by 94.94%. The cluster of executive sales may raise concerns about insider conviction, despite the lack of evidence that the transactions were performance-related. SEC EVP ownership filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Richardson Electronics

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].