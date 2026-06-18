Insider Selling: Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Sells 16,033 Shares of Stock

Key Points Remitly Global director Joshua Hug sold 16,033 shares on June 17 at an average price of $20.76, totaling about $332,845. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 17 at an average price of $20.76, totaling about $332,845. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Hug still owned 3,402,257 shares , worth roughly $70.6 million, and his stake decreased by only 0.47%. The article also notes he has made several other recent stock sales.

, worth roughly $70.6 million, and his stake decreased by only 0.47%. The article also notes he has made several other recent stock sales. Remitly’s stock was trading around $20.43, near its 50-day average, while the company recently beat earnings expectations with Q1 revenue up 25.2% year over year. Analysts currently have a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a price target of $24.63.

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) Director Joshua Hug sold 16,033 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $332,845.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,402,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,630,855.32. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Joshua Hug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Joshua Hug sold 8,500 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $170,850.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Joshua Hug sold 33,600 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $706,608.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Joshua Hug sold 476 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,520.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Joshua Hug sold 34,383 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $855,792.87.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Joshua Hug sold 16,800 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $362,208.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Joshua Hug sold 12,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $214,560.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Joshua Hug sold 1,430 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $22,865.70.

Remitly Global Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ RELY opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.12%.The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $438.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remitly Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 122,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 1,484.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 361,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 338,244 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,658,558 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $160,888,000 after buying an additional 3,790,210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,138,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,862,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RELY shares. Zacks Research cut Remitly Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Remitly Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital raised Remitly Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RELY

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc operates as a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers. Through its proprietary online platform and mobile applications, the company enables immigrants, expatriates and international workers to send remittances swiftly and securely to their families abroad. By focusing on fast deliverability and transparent pricing, Remitly seeks to streamline a process traditionally dominated by cash-based methods and legacy money transfer operators.

Founded in 2011 by Matt Oppenheimer and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remitly has grown from a startup into a publicly traded corporation listed on NASDAQ under the ticker RELY.

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