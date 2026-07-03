Matthew Banks Sells 554 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Key Points Roku CAO Matthew Banks sold 554 shares on July 1 at an average price of $138.88, totaling about $76,940. After the sale, he still held 7,171 shares valued at roughly $995,908.

sold 554 shares on July 1 at an average price of $138.88, totaling about $76,940. After the sale, he still held 7,171 shares valued at roughly $995,908. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and it reduced Banks’ ownership by 7.17%.

, and it reduced Banks’ ownership by 7.17%. Roku recently posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.57 versus $0.34 expected and revenue up 22.4% year over year to $1.25 billion. Wall Street currently has a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $153.71.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) CAO Matthew Banks sold 554 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $76,939.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,171 shares in the company, valued at $995,908.48. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayban lifted its stake in Roku by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roku

About Roku

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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