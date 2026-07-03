Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells 9,099 Shares of Stock

Key Points Royalty Pharma EVP Marshall Urist sold 9,099 shares on July 1 at an average price of $55.88, for a total of about $508,452. The trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on July 1 at an average price of $55.88, for a total of about $508,452. The trade was made under a pre-arranged . This was part of a recent pattern of insider selling , with Urist also selling shares on June 24, May 20, and May 14.

, with Urist also selling shares on June 24, May 20, and May 14. Royalty Pharma’s stock is near its 52-week high, recently trading at $57.77 after a 3.6% gain, while analysts remain broadly positive with an average Buy rating and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) EVP Marshall Urist sold 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $508,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marshall Urist sold 9,098 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $502,027.64.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $721,831.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $726,073.04.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 3.6%

RPRX stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%.The company had revenue of $630.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPRX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on RPRX

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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