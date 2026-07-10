Maria Barak Sells 3,278 Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Key Points Sunrun CAO Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares on July 9 at an average price of $12.17, worth about $39,893. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and Barak’s stake fell 3.51% to 90,033 shares.

on July 9 at an average price of $12.17, worth about $39,893. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and Barak’s stake fell 3.51% to 90,033 shares. The stock was up 3.7% and opened at $12.46, but it still trades well below its 52-week high of $22.44. Sunrun also has a high beta of 2.32, signaling above-average volatility.

and opened at $12.46, but it still trades well below its 52-week high of $22.44. Sunrun also has a high beta of 2.32, signaling above-average volatility. Sunrun’s recent earnings beat expectations, reporting $0.62 EPS versus a consensus loss estimate and posting revenue of $722.23 million, up 43.2% year over year. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $18.87.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) CAO Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $39,893.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 90,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,701.61. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Maria Barak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Maria Barak sold 1,747 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $23,007.99.

Sunrun Stock Up 3.7%

RUN opened at $12.46 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sunrun's revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,054,524 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 878,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,300,626 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $44,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,564 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,162 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,359 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Sunrun News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sunrun launched a new pilot to turn its residential solar and battery network into a distributed AI computing platform, which could open a new, higher-margin revenue stream and expand the company beyond core solar services. Article Title

Sunrun launched a new pilot to turn its residential solar and battery network into a distributed AI computing platform, which could open a new, higher-margin revenue stream and expand the company beyond core solar services. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call option buying surged, with investors purchasing far more bullish options than normal, suggesting traders are positioning for additional upside tied to the AI pilot announcement. Article Title

Unusual call option buying surged, with investors purchasing far more bullish options than normal, suggesting traders are positioning for additional upside tied to the AI pilot announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and commentary around the AI data center pilot helped keep Sunrun in the spotlight, but some reporting noted the news has not yet produced a major stock re-rating. Article Title

Media coverage and commentary around the AI data center pilot helped keep Sunrun in the spotlight, but some reporting noted the news has not yet produced a major stock re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Chief accounting officer Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding to recent insider selling that can weigh on investor sentiment even if it is not necessarily a negative operational signal. Article Title

Chief accounting officer Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding to recent insider selling that can weigh on investor sentiment even if it is not necessarily a negative operational signal. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also highlighted another insider sale by CEO Mary Powell, reinforcing concerns that management may be taking some profits after the stock’s recent move higher. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].