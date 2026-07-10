Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 40,000 Shares

Key Points Director Blake Borgeson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals on July 7 at an average price of $3.96, for proceeds of $158,400. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of Recursion Pharmaceuticals on July 7 at an average price of $3.96, for proceeds of $158,400. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Borgeson still owned 6.22 million shares , and the sale reduced his stake by just 0.64% . He had also sold 30,000 shares in both May and June.

, and the sale reduced his stake by just . He had also sold 30,000 shares in both May and June. RXRX shares were up 1.1% and recently traded at $3.76, while the company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss of ($0.22) per share but revenue that missed estimates. Analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average with a $8.10 target price.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,218,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,624,416.52. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $105,600.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

RXRX opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 842.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,496,831 shares of the company's stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 384,486 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 220,309 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 574,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 224,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 219,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].