Insider Selling: SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) CAO Sells 2,954 Shares

Key Points SailPoint CEO Mark Mcclain sold 93,260 shares on July 8 at an average price of $15.42, worth about $1.44 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and was tied to tax withholding on vested equity awards.

on July 8 at an average price of $15.42, worth about $1.44 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and was tied to tax withholding on vested equity awards. The company recently beat earnings estimates , posting $0.05 EPS versus the expected $0.04, while revenue rose 21.5% year over year to $280.14 million. SailPoint also raised guidance for Q2 2027 and FY 2027.

, posting $0.05 EPS versus the expected $0.04, while revenue rose 21.5% year over year to $280.14 million. SailPoint also raised guidance for Q2 2027 and FY 2027. Analysts remain cautiously bullish overall, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.08. However, the stock has also seen insider selling and a legal investigation, which may weigh on sentiment.

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $48,120.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 186,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,443.38. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Mitra Rezvan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mitra Rezvan sold 3,881 shares of SailPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $59,845.02.

On Monday, June 1st, Mitra Rezvan sold 7,487 shares of SailPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $149,740.00.

SailPoint Stock Down 1.7%

SAIL stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. SailPoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 14.04%.The firm had revenue of $280.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. SailPoint's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SailPoint in a report on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SailPoint

Trending Headlines about SailPoint

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SailPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,681,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SailPoint by 116.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,593 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint by 51.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,895,700 shares of the company's stock worth $38,339,000 after purchasing an additional 978,376 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint by 1.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,869,273 shares of the company's stock worth $63,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,680,131 shares of the company's stock worth $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 464,098 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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