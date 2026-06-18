Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Sells $251,280.00 in Stock

Key Points Seacoast Banking director Dennis Hudson III sold 8,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $31.41, totaling $251,280. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 16 at an average price of $31.41, totaling $251,280. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The company recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $0.62 EPS versus the $0.58 consensus, while revenue rose 45.8% year over year to $205.1 million.

, reporting $0.62 EPS versus the $0.58 consensus, while revenue rose 45.8% year over year to $205.1 million. Seacoast also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, payable June 30, implying an annualized dividend of $0.76 and a yield of about 2.5%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Get Free Report) Director Dennis Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $251,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 220,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,024.14. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 123.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,255 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the first quarter worth $4,817,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Weiss Ratings cut Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $33.50 to $32.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Report on SBCF

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

Further Reading

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