Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Director Sells 10,660 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) Director Dipchand Nishar sold 10,660 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $23,238.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,715.92. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Seer Stock Performance

SEER traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 300,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.59. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.60 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 464.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEER shares. TD Cowen raised Seer to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Seer in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEER

Institutional Trading of Seer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Seer by 51.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,897 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 58,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Seer by 33.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 72,265 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company's stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc is a life sciences company focused on pioneering next-generation proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in complex biological systems. By leveraging proprietary nanoparticle-based technology, Seer's platform enables high-throughput, unbiased protein analysis from biological samples, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.

The company's flagship Proteograph Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticle assays with advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics pipelines to deliver deep proteomic coverage in a scalable workflow.

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