Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Septerna SVP Daniel Long sold 15,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $35.51, generating about $532,650 and reducing his holdings by 13.46%.

on June 22 at an average price of $35.51, generating about $532,650 and reducing his holdings by 13.46%. The stock was trading down 1.4% around $36.05, near its 1-year high of $37.99 and well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

around $36.05, near its 1-year high of $37.99 and well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Septerna recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, while analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with a target price of $45.78.

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) SVP Daniel Long sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,590.12. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Septerna Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:SEPN opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 2.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Septerna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.98 million. Septerna had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Septerna, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Septerna from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEPN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Septerna in the 1st quarter valued at $21,334,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Septerna by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 732,860 shares of the company's stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 112,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Septerna during the first quarter worth $906,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Septerna by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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