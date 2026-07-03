Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) SVP Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Key Points Septerna SVP Daniel Long sold 3,333 shares on July 1 at an average price of $34.36, totaling about $114,522. After the sale, he still held 96,412 shares worth roughly $3.31 million.

sold 3,333 shares on July 1 at an average price of $34.36, totaling about $114,522. After the sale, he still held 96,412 shares worth roughly $3.31 million. The stock was down 1.8% and opened at $34.00, with a market cap of $1.53 billion. Septerna has traded between $10.62 and $37.99 over the past 12 months.

and opened at $34.00, with a market cap of $1.53 billion. Septerna has traded between $10.62 and $37.99 over the past 12 months. Analysts remain generally upbeat on the biotech company, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of $45.89. Recent ratings included upgrades and reiterated buy/overweight views from Raymond James, Cantor Fitzgerald, Truist, and Stifel.

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) SVP Daniel Long sold 3,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $114,521.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 96,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,312,716.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Septerna Trading Down 1.8%

Septerna stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 2.28. Septerna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Septerna had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Septerna, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEPN shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Septerna from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Septerna from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Septerna in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Septerna has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Septerna

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Septerna by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Septerna during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

Further Reading

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