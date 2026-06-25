Anthony Bacos Sells 70,000 Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Key Points Stitch Fix insider Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $4.04, totaling about $282,800. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and it reduced his stake by 6.13%.

on June 22 at an average price of $4.04, totaling about $282,800. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and it reduced his stake by 6.13%. The company recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting an EPS loss of $0.01 versus the expected $0.06 loss and revenue of $340.28 million, above estimates. Revenue also rose 4.7% year over year.

, reporting an EPS loss of $0.01 versus the expected $0.06 loss and revenue of $340.28 million, above estimates. Revenue also rose 4.7% year over year. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with MarketBeat showing an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12. The stock opened at $4.41, near its 200-day moving average of $4.05 and below the 52-week high of $5.94.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) insider Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,071,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,330,855.76. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Bacos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $290,500.00.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $588.43 million, a P/E ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Stitch Fix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stitch Fix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 984.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,230 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 108,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,196 shares of the company's stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 142,909 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

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