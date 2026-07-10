Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Sells 10,580 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 10,580 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on July 7 at an average price of $3.33, totaling about $35,231. The sale reduced its ownership by 13% to 70,805 shares.

of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on July 7 at an average price of $3.33, totaling about $35,231. The sale reduced its ownership by 13% to 70,805 shares. The shareholder also made a series of recent trades, including additional sales on July 6 and July 8, after buying shares on several days in late June and early July. This suggests active repositioning in the stock.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares were trading near $3.28, well below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with the stock down 8.1% in the article. The company has a small market cap of about $2.09 million and a consensus analyst rating of Sell.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 10,580 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $35,231.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $235,780.65. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 18,531 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $65,229.12.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 9,022 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $31,667.22.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 7,851 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,792.54.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt bought 3,959 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,064.70.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 6,755 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,818.65.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 25,836 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $88,875.84.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.1%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $357,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 4.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHPH shares. Weiss Ratings raised Shuttle Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].