Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells 115,844 Shares

Key Points Orbimed Advisors LLC sold 115,844 shares of Sionna Therapeutics at an average price of $45.50, bringing in about $5.27 million. The trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and the firm still holds 2,555,877 shares.

of Sionna Therapeutics at an average price of $45.50, bringing in about $5.27 million. The trade was made under a pre-arranged , and the firm still holds 2,555,877 shares. Sionna stock rose 5.6% and opened at $43.99, near its 12-month high of $48.44. The company now has a market cap of about $1.99 billion and is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and opened at $43.99, near its 12-month high of $48.44. The company now has a market cap of about $1.99 billion and is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently reported a Q1 EPS loss of $0.60, missing analyst expectations, while analysts still hold a Moderate Buy consensus with a target price of $53.22. Several firms have positive ratings, though a few have issued sell calls.

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 115,844 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $5,270,902.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,555,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,292,403.50. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 101 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $4,493.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58.

On Friday, May 8th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 59,767 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $2,664,412.86.

On Thursday, May 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 48,546 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $2,165,637.06.

On Saturday, April 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $131,244.96.

On Friday, April 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 52,397 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $2,341,097.96.

On Thursday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 226,906 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $10,287,918.04.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $10,528,924.32.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 47,814 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $2,128,201.14.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SION opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SION. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sionna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sionna Therapeutics

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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