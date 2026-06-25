Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Insider Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Semtech insider John Michael Wilson sold 5,500 shares on June 22 at an average price of $170, totaling $935,000. After the sale, he still held 80,876 shares, reducing his ownership by 6.37%.

on June 22 at an average price of $170, totaling $935,000. After the sale, he still held 80,876 shares, reducing his ownership by 6.37%. Semtech recently posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results , reporting EPS of $0.51 versus estimates of $0.45 and revenue of $291.02 million, up 15.9% year over year.

, reporting EPS of $0.51 versus estimates of $0.45 and revenue of $291.02 million, up 15.9% year over year. Analysts remain broadly upbeat on the stock, with 13 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $189.07, even after some firms adjusted their targets and ratings.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) insider John Michael Wilson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,748,920. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $158.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.37. Semtech Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $177.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.53 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Semtech by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 107,617 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 63,603 shares during the last quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $27,125,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 678,133 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $154,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Semtech from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut Semtech from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Semtech

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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