Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Jason Elliot Green Sells 2,264 Shares of Stock

Key Points Semtech EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,264 shares on July 7 at an average price of $129.90, totaling about $294,094. After the sale, he still owned 8,611 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on July 7 at an average price of $129.90, totaling about $294,094. After the sale, he still owned 8,611 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Semtech recently beat earnings expectations for the quarter, reporting $0.51 EPS versus $0.45 expected and revenue of $291.02 million, up 15.9% year over year. The company also provided Q2 2027 guidance of $0.590-$0.630 EPS.

for the quarter, reporting $0.51 EPS versus $0.45 expected and revenue of $291.02 million, up 15.9% year over year. The company also provided Q2 2027 guidance of $0.590-$0.630 EPS. Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive despite some mixed ratings, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.07. UBS and Robert W. Baird both raised price targets to $225, while Citigroup downgraded the stock to market perform.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,264 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $294,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,568.90. This represents a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $137.50 on Friday. Semtech Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $177.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -352.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.The firm had revenue of $291.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Semtech from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Semtech from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $110.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMTC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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