Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Insider Bernard Shek Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Bernard Shek sold 600 Sandisk shares on July 1 at an average price of $2,088, totaling $1.25 million. The sale was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and trimmed his stake by 1.87%.

Bernard Shek sold 600 Sandisk shares on July 1 at an average price of $2,088, totaling $1.25 million. The sale was part of a pre-arranged trading plan and trimmed his stake by 1.87%. Strong earnings: Sandisk reported quarterly EPS of $23.41, well above the $14.17 consensus estimate, on revenue of $5.95 billion. Revenue jumped 251% year over year, and the company raised its Q4 2026 guidance to 30.0–33.0 EPS.

Sandisk reported quarterly EPS of $23.41, well above the $14.17 consensus estimate, on revenue of $5.95 billion. Revenue jumped 251% year over year, and the company raised its Q4 2026 guidance to 30.0–33.0 EPS. Analyst sentiment remains bullish: Several firms lifted price targets, including Bank of America to $2,500 and China Renaissance to $3,169. Overall, Sandisk has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average target price of $1,684.24.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bernard Shek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00.

Sandisk Stock Performance

SNDK stock opened at $1,745.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 4.72. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,354.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,634.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $936.43.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,684.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sandisk announced sampling of its BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND flash memory, highlighting higher density, better power efficiency, and faster interface speeds for data-intensive workloads. Article Title

Sandisk announced sampling of its BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND flash memory, highlighting higher density, better power efficiency, and faster interface speeds for data-intensive workloads. Positive Sentiment: China Renaissance raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,169, citing strong AI storage demand, while Bank of America also lifted its target to $2,500 and reiterated a buy rating. Article Title

China Renaissance raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,169, citing strong AI storage demand, while Bank of America also lifted its target to $2,500 and reiterated a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continued to frame Sandisk as a high-volatility AI infrastructure winner, with some analysts arguing that recent swings may be creating buying opportunities on dips. Article Title

Market commentary continued to frame Sandisk as a high-volatility AI infrastructure winner, with some analysts arguing that recent swings may be creating buying opportunities on dips. Negative Sentiment: Investor rotation away from AI chip and memory hardware names has hit Sandisk, with traders shifting toward AI software and raising concerns about a temporary memory-sector pullback. Article Title

Investor rotation away from AI chip and memory hardware names has hit Sandisk, with traders shifting toward AI software and raising concerns about a temporary memory-sector pullback. Negative Sentiment: Heavy profit-taking and broader supply-glut fears in memory stocks also weighed on Sandisk, adding to the sector-wide decline despite the company’s strong fundamentals. Article Title

Heavy profit-taking and broader supply-glut fears in memory stocks also weighed on Sandisk, adding to the sector-wide decline despite the company’s strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may add a little caution even though the sale was disclosed as routine. Article Title

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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