Glenbrook Capital Management Buys 35,000 Shares of Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock

Key Points Glenbrook Capital Management bought 35,000 more shares of Senestech on June 30 at $1.51 apiece, a $52,850 transaction that raised its stake to 1,022,824 shares. The purchase increased its position by 3.54% and was disclosed in an SEC filing.

bought 35,000 more shares of Senestech on June 30 at $1.51 apiece, a $52,850 transaction that raised its stake to 1,022,824 shares. The purchase increased its position by 3.54% and was disclosed in an SEC filing. The insider has been steadily accumulating shares throughout June and May, including multiple purchases ranging from 3,000 to 15,000 shares. This suggests sustained buying interest in Senestech by the major shareholder.

Senestech stock was trading around $1.49, near its 52-week low of $1.41, while the company continues to show weak fundamentals, including negative earnings and revenue below analyst estimates in its latest quarterly report.

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES - Get Free Report) major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management bought 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,022,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,464.24. This trade represents a 3.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glenbrook Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $8,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 3,264 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $5,255.04.

On Monday, June 8th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 7,000 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $11,270.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 13,159 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,659.63.

On Thursday, June 4th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 8,230 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,579.50.

On Monday, May 18th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 10,000 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $15,900.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 7,120 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $11,748.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 15,000 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 3,000 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,410.00.

Senestech Trading Up 1.4%

SNES opened at $1.49 on Friday. Senestech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Senestech had a negative net margin of 304.22% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senestech, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senestech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senestech during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Senestech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Senestech by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 210,564 shares of the company's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 139,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Senestech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Senestech by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 82,107 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 51,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Senestech in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Senestech

About Senestech

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company's core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company's flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

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