Insider Selling: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells 11,542 Shares of Stock

Key Points StoneX Group insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 34,706 shares on June 15 at an average price of $135.31, totaling about $4.7 million. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 19.1% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 15 at an average price of $135.31, totaling about $4.7 million. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 19.1% and was made under a pre-arranged . Maurer also sold another 11,542 shares the following day, June 16, for about $1.54 million at an average price of $133.63.

the following day, June 16, for about $1.54 million at an average price of $133.63. StoneX shares remain near their highs, opening at $132.66 with a 12-month high of $139.24, and the stock is scheduled for a 3-for-2 split on July 20.

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 11,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $1,542,357.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,106,330.48. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Lowry Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Mark Lowry Maurer sold 34,706 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,696,068.86.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group stock opened at $132.66 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03.

StoneX Group shares are going to split on Monday, July 20th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, May 26th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 17th.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $826.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More StoneX Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting StoneX Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent Zacks commentary highlighted StoneX’s record results, acquisition-driven growth, AI trading tools, and global expansion as factors supporting the bullish case for SNEX . StoneX Is Tapping AI, Trading Volatility and Global Expansion

Recent Zacks commentary highlighted StoneX’s record results, acquisition-driven growth, AI trading tools, and global expansion as factors supporting the bullish case for . Positive Sentiment: StoneX’s last earnings report beat EPS expectations, and the stock has recently hit a 12-month high, reflecting strong momentum and investor demand. StoneX Group (SNEX) Soars 3.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

StoneX’s last earnings report beat EPS expectations, and the stock has recently hit a 12-month high, reflecting strong momentum and investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s planned 3-for-2 stock split on July 20 could improve trading liquidity and attract more attention, but it does not change StoneX’s fundamentals. StoneX Group insider trades page

The company’s planned 3-for-2 stock split on July 20 could improve trading liquidity and attract more attention, but it does not change StoneX’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy over the past few days, including sales by Chairman Sean Michael O’Connor, President Charles M. Lyon, Director Annabelle Bexiga, and Mark Lowry Maurer. Even though some trades were made under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales may be weighing on investor sentiment. SEC filing

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1,562.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 164,249 shares of the company's stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 154,367 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 18,363.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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