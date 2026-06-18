Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Sells 102,123 Shares of Stock

Key Points SoFi CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares on June 17 at an average price of $17.78, totaling about $1.82 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 10.24% to 895,089 shares.

on June 17 at an average price of $17.78, totaling about $1.82 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 10.24% to 895,089 shares. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and was intended to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards, which makes it less likely to signal a change in outlook.

and was intended to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards, which makes it less likely to signal a change in outlook. SoFi shares were down 1.6% in the latest session, even as the company recently reported strong quarterly results with revenue up 42.6% year over year and EPS matching expectations.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

SOFI stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 402,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 79,819 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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