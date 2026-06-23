SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) General Counsel Sells $20,849.40 in Stock

Key Points SoFi Technologies General Counsel Robert Lavet sold 1,188 shares on June 18 at an average price of $17.55, totaling $20,849.40. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 1.33% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.

on June 18 at an average price of $17.55, totaling $20,849.40. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 1.33% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. SoFi recently reported quarterly results that topped revenue expectations , posting EPS of $0.12 in line with estimates and revenue of $1.09 billion versus the $1.05 billion consensus. Revenue rose 42.6% year over year.

, posting EPS of $0.12 in line with estimates and revenue of $1.09 billion versus the $1.05 billion consensus. Revenue rose 42.6% year over year. Wall Street remains cautious overall on SOFI, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56. Analyst targets have recently been trimmed by firms including Stephens, Barclays, and UBS.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert Lavet sold 1,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $20,849.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 88,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,547,910. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,633,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Stephens dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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