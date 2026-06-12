Jurgi Camblong Sells 8,500 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

Key Points CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS on June 10 at an average price of $5.24, totaling $44,540. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of SOPHiA GENETICS on June 10 at an average price of $5.24, totaling $44,540. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Company shares were down 0.4% and opened at $5.20, with the stock trading near its 52-week high of $5.70. SOPHiA GENETICS has a market cap of about $356 million and remains unprofitable, with a negative P/E ratio.

and opened at $5.20, with the stock trading near its 52-week high of $5.70. SOPHiA GENETICS has a market cap of about and remains unprofitable, with a negative P/E ratio. The company’s latest earnings beat revenue expectations but missed EPS estimates, reporting a loss of $0.27 per share on $21.69 million in revenue. Analysts are mixed on the stock, with an average Hold rating and a $7.50 price target.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,620,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,974,013.80. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $23,372.06.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $87,365.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jurgi Camblong sold 43,129 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $213,919.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $20,939.24.

On Friday, April 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $57,735.04.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,600 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $12,610.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $21,398.22.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $5.20 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $356.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,332 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOPH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPH

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

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