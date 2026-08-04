Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) CFO Sells $42,814.98 in Stock

Key Points Sono-Tek CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 8,346 shares at an average price of $5.13, generating $42,814.98 and reducing his holdings by 28.2% to 21,254 shares. He also sold shares in two earlier transactions during July.

at an average price of $5.13, generating $42,814.98 and reducing his holdings by 28.2% to 21,254 shares. He also sold shares in two earlier transactions during July. Sono-Tek recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.05, in line with estimates, while revenue of $5.66 million exceeded expectations of $5.60 million. Analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately $0.11.

The stock opened at $5.30, with a market capitalization of $83.3 million and a 52-week range of $3.23 to $6.24. Analyst coverage gives the shares a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $8.50.

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 8,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,814.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,254 shares in the company, valued at $109,033.02. This represents a 28.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen James Bagley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Stephen James Bagley sold 1,200 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $6,096.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Stephen James Bagley sold 3,454 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $18,755.22.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Sono-Tek Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of -0.05.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.60 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 9.62%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek Corporation will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sono-Tek from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sono-Tek to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sono-Tek

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sono-Tek by 41.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sono-Tek by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company's stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company's core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company's product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

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