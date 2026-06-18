Michael Zagorsek Sells 64,994 Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

Key Points CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 126,540 SoundHound AI shares on June 15 at an average price of $7.46, worth about $944,000. The company said the sale was to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards.

sold 126,540 SoundHound AI shares on June 15 at an average price of $7.46, worth about $944,000. The company said the sale was to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards. Several other SoundHound insiders also sold shares on the same date, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sales were described as tax-related rather than open-market selling.

SoundHound’s latest quarter showed revenue growth of 51.7% year over year to $44.2 million, but earnings came in slightly below expectations at a loss of $0.06 per share. Analysts remain mixed, with the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of $14.93.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 64,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $484,855.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,669,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,454,447.62. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Michael Zagorsek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Michael Zagorsek sold 52,968 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $359,652.72.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.56 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. SoundHound AI's revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in SoundHound AI by 197.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,615 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 83.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundHound AI this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several SoundHound executives and insiders sold shares on June 15, including CEO Keyvan Mohajer, COO Michael Zagorsek, CTO Timothy Stonehocker, SVP Majid Emami, and insider James Ming Hom. The company said the sales were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards, which makes the transactions less concerning than open-market selling, but the size and number of sales can still weigh on sentiment.

Several SoundHound executives and insiders sold shares on June 15, including CEO Keyvan Mohajer, COO Michael Zagorsek, CTO Timothy Stonehocker, SVP Majid Emami, and insider James Ming Hom. The company said the sales were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards, which makes the transactions less concerning than open-market selling, but the size and number of sales can still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary pieces continue to highlight SoundHound’s strong growth story in conversational AI and the potential for enterprise adoption, with one bullish note pointing to a possible $500 million revenue target as a reason to view the stock as attractive.

Analysts and commentary pieces continue to highlight SoundHound’s strong growth story in conversational AI and the potential for enterprise adoption, with one bullish note pointing to a possible $500 million revenue target as a reason to view the stock as attractive. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage has been more cautious, emphasizing that SOUN trades at a premium to the industry and may not be a clear bargain despite its growth prospects. That valuation debate is likely contributing to volatility.

Other recent coverage has been more cautious, emphasizing that SOUN trades at a premium to the industry and may not be a clear bargain despite its growth prospects. That valuation debate is likely contributing to volatility. Negative Sentiment: Additional market coverage noted that SoundHound AI shares have been falling alongside other names in the sector, suggesting broader weakness in high-growth AI stocks is also pressuring the shares.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company's core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

Further Reading

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