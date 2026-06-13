Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells 3,355 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY - Get Free Report) insider Alexander Fitzpatrick sold 3,355 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $33,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,100. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $9.76 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $969.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.08). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 200.00% and a negative return on equity of 153.61%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.20 million. Analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPRY shares. Leerink Partners set a $26.00 price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPRY

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3,102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

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