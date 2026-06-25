Insider Buying: Seaport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPTX) Director Buys $235,820.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Robert Hombach bought 13,000 shares of Seaport Therapeutics at an average price of $18.14 per share, a transaction worth $235,820 .

bought 13,000 shares of Seaport Therapeutics at an average price of $18.14 per share, a transaction worth . After the purchase, Hombach directly owned 13,000 shares, and the filing with the SEC disclosed the insider trade.

disclosed the insider trade. Seaport Therapeutics last reported quarterly EPS of ($10.34), beating estimates, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus and an average price target of $35.50.

Seaport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTX - Get Free Report) Director Robert Hombach bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $235,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,820. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Seaport Therapeutics Price Performance

Seaport Therapeutics stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Seaport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Seaport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($10.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.64) by $0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seaport Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Seaport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners set a $42.00 price target on Seaport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Seaport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Seaport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seaport Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Report on SPTX

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