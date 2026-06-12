Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Insider Michael Connolly Miller Sells 1,500 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Sportradar insider Michael Connolly Miller sold 1,500 shares at $16.50 each, totaling $24,750. After the transaction, he still owned 72,414 shares, and the sale reduced his position by 2.03%.

Sportradar insider Michael Connolly Miller sold 1,500 shares at $16.50 each, totaling $24,750. After the transaction, he still owned 72,414 shares, and the sale reduced his position by 2.03%. Stock performance and fundamentals: SRAD was up 1.4% and last traded at $16.96, with a market cap of about $5.08 billion. The company has a quick ratio and current ratio of 1.06, a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, and shares have ranged from $11.66 to $32.22 over the past year.

SRAD was up 1.4% and last traded at $16.96, with a market cap of about $5.08 billion. The company has a quick ratio and current ratio of 1.06, a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, and shares have ranged from $11.66 to $32.22 over the past year. Earnings and analyst view: Sportradar missed quarterly earnings expectations, reporting an EPS loss of $0.02 versus the expected $0.06 profit and revenue of $401.11 million versus $417.86 million estimated. Despite mixed recent results, analysts still rate the stock a Moderate Buy on average, with a consensus target price of $24.06.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) insider Michael Connolly Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,194,831. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The firm had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRAD

Trending Headlines about Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: One insider sale was relatively small, with Michael Connolly Miller selling 1,500 shares; the transaction by itself is unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Insider sale filing

One insider sale was relatively small, with Michael Connolly Miller selling 1,500 shares; the transaction by itself is unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, KSF, Pomerantz, and others, are reminding investors about the July 17, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending class action. Rosen Law Firm reminder

Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, KSF, Pomerantz, and others, are reminding investors about the July 17, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending class action. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuits are based on allegations that Sportradar’s “Integrity Services” and other disclosures concealed legal and revenue-risk issues, but these claims are still allegations at this stage. Class action background

The lawsuits are based on allegations that Sportradar’s “Integrity Services” and other disclosures concealed legal and revenue-risk issues, but these claims are still allegations at this stage. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of legal notices and class-action filings creates an ongoing litigation overhang that can weigh on SRAD sentiment and valuation. KSF notice

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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